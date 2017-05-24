Click on the “Fake News” – The Paganization of the Church link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 19, 2017
Fake News and the Paganization of the Church, YOUCAT Bible, Five Ways to Listen to God, and More!
“Fake News” – The Paganization of the Church – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
How to Raise 1 Billion Dollars for Catholic Charities - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The YOUCAT Bible: A Fresh Overview of the Word of God – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Five Ways to Listen to God – Brother Simon Teller O.P., Catholic Exchange
How Social Media Is Killing Your Attention Span – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
The Enduring Perils of Divorce With Dr. Diane Medved – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
The Unlikely Connection between Saints Therese of Lisieux and Joan of Arc – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Can Babies See Angels? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
About the Ministry of the Angels Throughout Creation – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Fatima’s Great and Hidden Servant Who Stayed a “Little Longer” – Fr. Roger J. Landry, Integrated Catholic Life™
Medicine As Instrument of Power: Using Politics to Subvert Science – Matthew Hunley, The Catholic Thing
Let’s Stop Using “Conscience” as a Mere Excuse for a Lazy Immorality – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
Nostra Aetate and the Catholic Response to Islam – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Cardinal Sarah’s Stellar Talk on Urgent Needs for Our Sacred Liturgical Worship – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Well Done Friendly Atheist – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Summary Against Modern Thought: Animal Souls Aren’t Immortal – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Catholic Lite and Europe’s Demographic Suicide - George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Is the Holy See Still Capable of Prophecy? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Jesuits like Fr. James Martin Should Learn from Africa – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
Censorship Alert: Boston Globe Bans Those Who Disagree With It! – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com
