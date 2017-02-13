Click on Facebook: Facts or Fury? link to read more.

Blogs | Mar. 6, 2017

Facebook: Facts or Fury; An Oregon Bill Could Allow Mentally Ill Patients to be Starved; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Facebook: Facts or Fury? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

An Oregon Bill Could Allow Mentally Ill Patients to be Starved – Catholic News Agency

The PostPersons: Part II; Playing Pretend Gender and Marriage – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

How an Anglican Explained Where Catholic Parishes are Going Wrong - by Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Can We End the Need for Abortion? One Organization Aims to Find Out – Catholic News Agency

President Donald J. Trump’s Stalled Action on Proposed Religious Freedom Order Raises Concerns - Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

The Inescapable Poorness – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today

An Israeli Filmmaker Follows the Traces of the “Forgotten Holocaust”: The Soviet Shoah – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Belgium: Bishops Release Pastoral Letter “Updating” Populorum Progressio – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra

Restraint and Caritas in Public Discourse; Amoris Lætitia Debate – Ryan Hunter, Ethika Politika

The Benedict Option in Practice: Living the Rural Life Is Surprisingly Normal – Jason Craig, The Catholic Gentleman

I’m a Mystic (And So Are You) – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Has the Head of the Jesuits Jettisoned Doctrine and the Words of the Lord in Scripture? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

‘Sexual Relations’ and ‘Conjugal Relations’ Differ Categorically – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

