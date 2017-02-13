Click on Facebook: Facts or Fury? link to read more.
Mar. 6, 2017
Facebook: Facts or Fury; An Oregon Bill Could Allow Mentally Ill Patients to be Starved; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Facebook: Facts or Fury? – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
An Oregon Bill Could Allow Mentally Ill Patients to be Starved – Catholic News Agency
The PostPersons: Part II; Playing Pretend Gender and Marriage – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
How an Anglican Explained Where Catholic Parishes are Going Wrong - by Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Can We End the Need for Abortion? One Organization Aims to Find Out – Catholic News Agency
President Donald J. Trump’s Stalled Action on Proposed Religious Freedom Order Raises Concerns - Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
The Inescapable Poorness – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today
An Israeli Filmmaker Follows the Traces of the “Forgotten Holocaust”: The Soviet Shoah – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Belgium: Bishops Release Pastoral Letter “Updating” Populorum Progressio – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
Restraint and Caritas in Public Discourse; Amoris Lætitia Debate – Ryan Hunter, Ethika Politika
The Benedict Option in Practice: Living the Rural Life Is Surprisingly Normal – Jason Craig, The Catholic Gentleman
I’m a Mystic (And So Are You) – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Has the Head of the Jesuits Jettisoned Doctrine and the Words of the Lord in Scripture? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog
‘Sexual Relations’ and ‘Conjugal Relations’ Differ Categorically – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
