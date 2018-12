Facebook Cruelty (Credit: Pixabay via Tom Gilson of The Stream)

Facebook Erupts in Anti-Christian Hatred, The Mysterious Holy Veil of Manoppello, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Facebook Erupts in Anti-Christian Hatred; Man Martyred - Tom Gilson, The Stream+++

The Mysterious Holy Veil of Manoppello – K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange+

Awesome or Awful? The Mosaic of Christ in Majesty at the Washington D.C. Basilica – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+

Why I Asked Mom to Burn the Statues of the Saints & the 3 Things I Realized – Ignitum Today

Belgian Priest Convicted for Not Revealing Suicidal Man’s Confession - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Seeing the Mass Through the Heart of Dorothy O’Neill Weimar – David L. Gray, DavidLGray.info

2018 Connecticut Catholic Men’s Conference: A Few Afterthoughts – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

When Was the Gospel of Luke Written? – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com

Making Transgenderism Child’s Play – Mary Pesarchik, Catholic Stand

Australia: Why Many Consider Cardinal Pell’s Conviction a Sham - Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

More Garbage from Germany: Communion for Protestants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Confusion of Tongues: Language of Sin vs. Bureaucracy – Maureen Mullarkey, Studio Matters

Bishop Olson of Fort Worth Responds to Petition Allegations - Banks of the Trinity

A Response To James Martin - uCatholic

New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

How Deeper Underground Can Underground Catholics Go? – Feng Gang, Bitter Winter

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.