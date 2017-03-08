Blogs | Mar. 22, 2017
Eye of the Tiber Satire Blog Publishes Ground-breaking Exposé, Pain and Virtue and More Links!
Eye of the Tiber Satire Blog Publishes Ground-breaking Catholic Exposé – Bethanie Ryan, Ignitum Today
How Assisted Suicide Discriminates Against the Poor and Disabled – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Saints of Lent: St. Oliver Plunkett – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Peruvian Marches Against Gender Ideology Attract 1.5 Million – David Ramos, Catholic News Agency
Humility vs. Humiliation: The Lessons of Christ and St. Francis – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Pain: A Path Leading to Virtue – Fr. Jeff Loseke, Pelican’s Breast
How to Confront “The New Morality” with Truth and Beauty – Vicki Burbach, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Mother Angelica’s Pearls of Wisdom on Suffering and Burnout – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Let Me Kill It: The Violence of Being More Ethical Than Your Society – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
Wallace Stevens and the Limits of Poetry – Regis Martin, The Catholic Thing
What A Future Saint Taught Me About Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Judging Religion by the Actions of its Adherents – Filip Mazurczak, Crisis Magazine
“If You Don’t Commit Adultery, I’ll Kill Myself!” – “Well, Okay” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why the De Facto ‘Schism’ Is Actually a Catholic Generation Gap - Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
