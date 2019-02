Pro-Life Pic (Credit: Jeffrey Burno via Aleteia)

Exclusive Photos of the Pro Life Movement, On Marijuana and Validity of Marriage, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Exclusive Photos: What No One Wants You to Know about the Pro-Life Movement ☩ Jeffrey Bruno of Aleteia +1

Quæritur: Marijuana & Validity of Marriage ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

A Brief to the People: A Response to David Warren's Appeal for a Daily Latin Newspaper ☩ Daniel Gallagher of The Catholic Thing

An Act of Spiritual Malfeasance Against St. John of the Cross ☩ Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., of Catholic Stand

Mary, a Queen of Another Kind ☩ Steve Weidenkopf of Catholic Answers Magazine

Sorrow & Coming to Terms With Darkness ☩ Janet Meyer of Catholic Stand

Is Missing Mass Okay Because of Bad Weather? 3 Things to Consider, According to This Parish Priest ☩ ChurchPOP

Walk on Water ☩ Kat Larson, Ignitum Today

The Lazy & Hateful Gray Lady Targets Christian Schools ☩ Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., of Crisis Magazine

How the New New York Abortion Law Doesn’t Change Things, & How It Does ☩ Philip Lawler of Catholic Culture

People Who are Religiously Active are Happier, More Civically Engaged ☩ Joe Carter of PowerBlog

