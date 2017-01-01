Examples of Thriving Parishes & How They Succeeded - Emily Stimpson Chapman, OSV Newsweekly

Pope Francis: It’s ‘Terrible’ Children Taught They can Choose Gender – Catholic Herald

So What Is This Antifa We’re Hearing About? - Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts

The Catholic Victims of Communism in North Korea – Alison Basley, Catholic Vote

From Strangers to Neighbors: Working with Refugees – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand

Melbourne Archbishop: I’ll Go to Jail Before I Break the Seal of Confession – Chloe Langr, epicPew

A Vicarious Grief Observed – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

The Revitalization of a Parish in Ultra-Secular San Francisco – Fr. Z’s Blog

Mexico City Archdiocese Counters Allegations of Sex Abuse Cover Up – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Unplug for God & Find Joy in Silence – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

A Trip to Moscow for Pope Francis? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Joan of Arc Caught in Statue-Toppling Movement – Joanne McPortland, Aleteia

How About This? “Cradle Catholics Should Speak Less, Listen More” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Celebrating Racists – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

President Macron’s Popularity is Collapsing as France Faces a Winter of Upheaval – David Cowan, Catholic Herald

