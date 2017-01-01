Click on the Examples of Thriving Parishes & How They Succeeded link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 28, 2017
Examples of Thriving Parishes and How They Succeeded, Pope Francis Chides Gender Theory, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Examples of Thriving Parishes & How They Succeeded - Emily Stimpson Chapman, OSV Newsweekly
Pope Francis: It’s ‘Terrible’ Children Taught They can Choose Gender – Catholic Herald
So What Is This Antifa We’re Hearing About? - Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
The Catholic Victims of Communism in North Korea – Alison Basley, Catholic Vote
From Strangers to Neighbors: Working with Refugees – Cynthia Millen, Catholic Stand
Melbourne Archbishop: I’ll Go to Jail Before I Break the Seal of Confession – Chloe Langr, epicPew
A Vicarious Grief Observed – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com
The Revitalization of a Parish in Ultra-Secular San Francisco – Fr. Z’s Blog
Mexico City Archdiocese Counters Allegations of Sex Abuse Cover Up – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Unplug for God & Find Joy in Silence – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
A Trip to Moscow for Pope Francis? – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Joan of Arc Caught in Statue-Toppling Movement – Joanne McPortland, Aleteia
How About This? “Cradle Catholics Should Speak Less, Listen More” – Fr. Z’s Blog
Celebrating Racists – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
President Macron’s Popularity is Collapsing as France Faces a Winter of Upheaval – David Cowan, Catholic Herald
