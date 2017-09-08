Click on the Evangelization, Vatican II & Censorship link to read more.

Evangelization, Vatican II, and Censorship; Lessons from Ministry Learned in Social Media and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Evangelization, Vatican II & Censorship - Eric Sammons, Crisis Magazine

Lessons from the Public Ministry Learned in a Social Media World – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

The Crisis of Priestly Vocations: Good Advice from a Smart Priest – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Catholic Conscience: Learning to Obey God in Thought, Word & Deed – David Werning, OSV Newsweekly

Secrets to a Grace Filled Marriage: Humility & a Sense of Humour – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Ten Suggestions to Vitalize Families – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

How Visiting Prisoners can Change Your Life (& Theirs) – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Do You Suffer from Anxiety, You Need to Know the Most Repeated Advice in the Bible – Patty Knap, Aleteia

Art for the Soul – Christopher Akers, The Catholic Thing

How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey, Irma & Juan) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why We Should Stop Apologizing for Our Faith – Alaine DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Russian Byzantine Catholic Church: Caught between Vatican & Russian Orthodox – Rome Reports

Joel Osteen Vigorously Attempting to Shove Camel Through Eye of Needle – Eye of the Tiber

Vatican II and the Lectionary, Part III: First and Second Sessions of Vatican II (1962-1963) – Mat. Hazell, New Liturgical Movement

Are Metaphysical First Principles Universally True? – Dennis Bonnette, Strange Notions

New Manuscripts & Forgotten Languages Discovered in Sinai – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Iceland Is Not Alone in Aborting the Disabled – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

The Real Reason Catholics Can’t Be Freemasons – Ed Condon, Catholic Herald

Omnium Gatherum – of Deaconettes, Shoes & Consecrations – Fr. Z’s Blog

Some Christians Affirm Traditional Moral Teaching, Other Christians Don’t – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

