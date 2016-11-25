Click on Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed link to read more.

Blogs | Dec. 31, 2016

Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed, Patton’s Weather Prayer and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed – Judie Brown, Catholic Lane

Persons or Property? Celebrity Embryo Lawsuit Escalates – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Study on Same-Sex Parenting Promptly Ignored - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Five Untruths About the New Texas Rules for Fetal Remains – Cullen Herout, Crisis Magazine

General Patton’s Weather Prayer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Guantanamo Bishop Tapped to Head Camaguey Archdiocese – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

Who Will Defend the Truth? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

Where Can “Mutual Enrichment” Really Take Us? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Writers, Keep Writing – Julie Machado, Ignitum Today

Why Do “Auxiliary Bishops Still Exist” – Liborius Lumma, Pray Tell

Be Rooted In the Basics of Our Faith – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

Rome’s Dangerous Gamble in China – Benedict Rogers, Catholic Herald

