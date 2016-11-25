Click on Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed link to read more.
Dec. 31, 2016
Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed, Patton’s Weather Prayer and More!
Tito Edwards
Euthanasia Movement Sells Assisted Suicide to the Depressed – Judie Brown, Catholic Lane
Persons or Property? Celebrity Embryo Lawsuit Escalates – Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Study on Same-Sex Parenting Promptly Ignored - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Five Untruths About the New Texas Rules for Fetal Remains – Cullen Herout, Crisis Magazine
General Patton’s Weather Prayer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Guantanamo Bishop Tapped to Head Camaguey Archdiocese – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
Who Will Defend the Truth? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Where Can “Mutual Enrichment” Really Take Us? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Writers, Keep Writing – Julie Machado, Ignitum Today
Why Do “Auxiliary Bishops Still Exist” – Liborius Lumma, Pray Tell
Be Rooted In the Basics of Our Faith – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Rome’s Dangerous Gamble in China – Benedict Rogers, Catholic Herald
