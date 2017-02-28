Click on Euthanasia Laws Neglect Mental Health Problems link to read more.

Blogs | Mar. 20, 2017

Euthanasia Laws Neglect Mental Health Problems, Catholic Conferences You Should Attend, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Euthanasia Laws Neglect Mental Health Problems – Cullen Herout, Crisis Magazine

Enjoy Dynamic Catholic Speakers? Here the Catholic Conferences You Should Go To – Matt Vander Vennet, epicPew

Dorothy Day, as Seen by Her Granddaughter – Perry West, Catholic News Agency

Call No Man Father – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

When the Church Thrives, Cultures Thrive – Michael J. Ortiz, Crisis Magazine

A Devotional: Seeking God During Suffering – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Regnative Prudence and Pro-Life Legislation Part I: The Heartbeat Bill and Abortion Bans – Joe Kral, Truth and Charity Forum

The Narrow Path Through Reality – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Catholic Work Ethic: The Idea That Protestants Invented Capitalism Is A Myth – Rodney Stark Ph.D., Catholic Herald

The Spirituality of Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Andrea Gagliarducci of ‘Monday Vatican’ Analysis of the State of the Pontificate - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Virilitas, Self-Restraint, and Relevance of Ancient Moral Virtues Today – Ryan Hunter, Ethika Politika

What’s It Like to be an ‘Invisible’ Child Under China’s One-Child Policy? – Catholic News Agency

