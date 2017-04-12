Click on the A Bleeding Host in Argentina? Bishop Investigates Alleged Eucharistic Miracle link to read more.

Blogs | Apr. 29, 2017

Eucharistic Miracle in Argentina, Fr. Z Helps the Confused, Live the Eucharist, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

A Bleeding Host in Argentina? Bishop Investigates Alleged Eucharistic Miracle – Catholic News Agency

Are You Anxious, Upset, Confused about the Church Today? Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Live the Eucharist in Everything You Do – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

How Shall We Respond to an Increasingly Hostile, Secular Culture? – Russell Shaw, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Sometimes It’s the Quiet Ones With a Simple Faith – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand

Tucker Carlson and Piers Morgan Discuss the Silence over Muslims War on the Cross - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Scripture and Science: Historical Day of Christ’s Death in AD 33 – Taylor Marshal Ph.D.

Thinking It Through: The Consequences of Polygamy – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

The Pope Who Eliminated 10 Calendar Days – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

10 Amazing Facts You Didn’t Know About St. Catherine of Siena – Justin McClain, epicPew

Quæritur: Deacons in Novus Ordo Masses – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Cross ISIS Couldn’t Destroy – Fr. Benedict Kiely, Catholic Herald

Controversial Priest Appointed to Handle Pope’s Twitter, Vatican Radio, Website and TV – California Catholic Daily

Why the Vatican Sounds Increasingly Anglican - Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

