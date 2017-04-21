Bishop James D. Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska: Eucharistic Adoration can Transform Our Church – Catholic News Agency

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Have the Courage to be the Parent Every Child Hates – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast

Dominican Friars Restoring Beauty in the Church’s Liturgy - Kareem O’Brian Nelson, Regina Magazine

Marriage and Contemplative Prayer – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand

Bad Priesthood Vocations Numbers? Not by Accident, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Who’s Winning: Scientism or Our Catholic Faith? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist

The New Black List; Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-Christian List – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

The Look – Liesl Bee, Ignitum Today

Quæritur: How to Build Catholic Identity at a Catholic College? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

There is No Saint of the Broken Hearted – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis: The Decision Maker – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Wholeness, Happiness, and the Difference Between Knowledge, and Wisdom – Jason Craig, The Catholic Gentleman

Pope Francis on Libertarianism – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

