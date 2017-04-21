Click on the Bishop James D. Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska: Eucharistic Adoration can Transform Our Church link to read more.
Blogs | May. 8, 2017
Eucharistic Adoration can Transform Our Church; Book Review: Imagining Abundance; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Bishop James D. Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska: Eucharistic Adoration can Transform Our Church – Catholic News Agency
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Have the Courage to be the Parent Every Child Hates – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Dominican Friars Restoring Beauty in the Church’s Liturgy - Kareem O’Brian Nelson, Regina Magazine
Marriage and Contemplative Prayer – Todd Nolan, Catholic Stand
Bad Priesthood Vocations Numbers? Not by Accident, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Who’s Winning: Scientism or Our Catholic Faith? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Reflections of a Catholic Scientist
The New Black List; Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-Christian List – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
The Look – Liesl Bee, Ignitum Today
Quæritur: How to Build Catholic Identity at a Catholic College? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
There is No Saint of the Broken Hearted – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis: The Decision Maker – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Wholeness, Happiness, and the Difference Between Knowledge, and Wisdom – Jason Craig, The Catholic Gentleman
Pope Francis on Libertarianism – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
