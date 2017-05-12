Click on the The Eucharist and Spiritual Battle; Video link to view the video.
Blogs | Jun. 7, 2017
Eucharist and Spiritual Battle, Open Letter to New Priests, Breastfeeding Is Not Immodest, and More!
The Eucharist and Spiritual Battle; Video – Brant Pitre Ph.D., The Sacred Page
An Open Letter to New Priests – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Breastfeeding Is Not Immodest – JoAnna Wahlund, Catholic Stand
Avoiding Bitterness in Suffering: How Our Heroes in Faith Found Peace Amid Sorrow – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
A Priest Explains the Most Powerful Tool of the Devil – And How to Defeat It - Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop
How to Be an Apologist, Not a Salesman – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
“Not All Is Well, Nor Should We Pretend That It Is — Even if This Means Abandoning the ‘New Pentecost’ Narrative of Vatican II” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, of Fr. Z’s Blog
Clio and Pope Francis – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Joy of Pentecost(s) – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
The Alms Book is Your Definite Guide to Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Single but Full of Love – Cristina Montes, Ignitum Today
Ratzinger on the Toil of Christian Living – Mattias A. Caro, Ethika Politika
10 September 1957 – Pius XII to Jesuits - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
5 Saints Who Died as Children – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Why Is Everyone So Easily Offended? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
Is This the Oldest Christian Liturgical Hymn? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
What to Know About the New Netflix Show, “The Keepers” – Theresa Williams, epicPew
FDR’s D-Day Prayer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
When the Law Demands Doctors Do What They Believe is Wrong, Bad Things Happen – Mercatornet
Scarcity No Excuse For Avoiding Health Care Reform – Anthony S. Layne, Outside the Asylum
