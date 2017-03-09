Click on Stop Beating Around the Horn: An Open Letter to ESPN’s Tony Reali link to read more. (Photo Credit: ESPN screenshot)
Blogs | Apr. 7, 2017
ESPN's Tony Reali, Misconceptions About Catholics Answered, A Lie in Confession and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Stop Beating Around the Horn: An Open Letter to ESPN’s Tony Reali – Carl E. Olson, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
8 Common Misconceptions About Catholics Answered and Explained – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Quæritur: Telling a Lie During Confession – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Here’s What Pope Francis Is Doing for Holy Week – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
Piers Morgan Says Confession Would Be Too Long, He Shouldn’t Worry – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Pornography Leaves Men Dissatisfied With Real Relationships, Study Finds – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Summa Summary: A Brief Video Introduction to Thomas Aquinas’ Thought – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Abandoning Christ: The Forgotten Sins of Heresy, Apostasy, and Schism – ChurchPop
Why the Communal Mass Should Be Sung – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Thirst of Jesus – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
Chastity, Communion, Heaven and Hell – Pete Jermann, Crisis Magazine
What’s The Joy of The Lord All About? – Bart Schuchts, Catholic Stand
The Sixth-Century Saint Who Opposed Mass Immigration – Ed West, Catholic Herald
President of A Catholic University Attacks Kellyanne Conway – Anne Hendershott,The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
