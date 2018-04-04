Escaping the Health Insurance System, The Roman Rite, Young People Synods, and More Great Links!
Escaping the Health Insurance System – Eric Sammons, Swimming Upstream
Exorcising Bugnini from the Roman Rite – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Of DC Gun Marches, Young People Synods, & Volcano Sacrifices – Fr. Z’s Blog
Deaconesses, Never Deacons, Never Priestesses – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
The Ever Unconvincing Gender Idealogues – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Chaos of “Consent” Morality – Mary Cuff, Crisis Magazine
With All Your Heart – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
The 3 Hacks to Successful Fundraising in the Catholic Church – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The ‘Poison’ of Spiritual Indifference – Matt Nelson, Catholic Answers Magazine
Before I Was Me: A Children’s Book to Warm Your Heart – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Artificial Intelligence & the Renewed Relevance of Philosophy – Nikola Krestonosich Ph.D., Aleteia
Parsing the “T” – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Divine Causality & Human Freedom – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Cardinal Sarah: the Vatican’s Great Survivor – Christopher R. Altieri, Catholic Herald
Taking It Apart, One Canon at a Time – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
A Modern Pandora’s Box – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
