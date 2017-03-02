Egypt’s Christians are Being Driven Out Will the World Notice? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Fasting: Opening the Door for Christ – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand

Mainstream Media Dominance Is Ending, Christians Face a New Culture War – Maggie Gallagher, Catholic Herald

While Only God Is Good, Everyone Can Be Perfect – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine

We Can No Longer Pretend Vatican Getting to Grips with Abuse Crisis – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

40 Facts You Wished Everyone Knew About Lent – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew

Quæritur: Can the Pastor Force Me, a Priest, to Wash Women’s Feet on Holy Thursday? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Congress Can Do More for Religious Liberty Abroad, Scorecard Finds – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

The Creative Catholic: Fiorella De Maria – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

#FultonFridays: There Is No Reason For Despair – Fulton J. Sheen, The Catholic Gentleman

Pro-Life Motherhood: A Feminist Career Choice? – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Why Latin? - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Structural Flaws in Contemporary Education — The Home – Brian Jones, The Catholic World Report

The Narratio of Sacred Liturgy in Genesis 1 and 2 – Veronica Arntz, Truth and Charity Forum

