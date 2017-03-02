Click on Egypt’s Christians are Being Driven Out Will the World Notice link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 17, 2017
Egypt’s Christians are Being Driven Out Will the World Notice, Fasting for Christ, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Egypt’s Christians are Being Driven Out Will the World Notice? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Fasting: Opening the Door for Christ – Alex Wolke, Catholic Stand
Mainstream Media Dominance Is Ending, Christians Face a New Culture War – Maggie Gallagher, Catholic Herald
While Only God Is Good, Everyone Can Be Perfect – Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine
We Can No Longer Pretend Vatican Getting to Grips with Abuse Crisis – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
40 Facts You Wished Everyone Knew About Lent – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew
Quæritur: Can the Pastor Force Me, a Priest, to Wash Women’s Feet on Holy Thursday? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Congress Can Do More for Religious Liberty Abroad, Scorecard Finds – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
The Creative Catholic: Fiorella De Maria – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
#FultonFridays: There Is No Reason For Despair – Fulton J. Sheen, The Catholic Gentleman
Pro-Life Motherhood: A Feminist Career Choice? – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Why Latin? - Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Structural Flaws in Contemporary Education — The Home – Brian Jones, The Catholic World Report
The Narratio of Sacred Liturgy in Genesis 1 and 2 – Veronica Arntz, Truth and Charity Forum
