Click on The Copts: A Few Facts You Might Not Have Known about Egypt’s Christians link to read more.
Egypt's Christian Copts, Ways Music Therapy can Improve Your Homeschool Day, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Copts: A Few Facts You Might Not Have Known about Egypt’s Christians - John Burger, Aleteia+++
Ways Music Therapy can Improve Your Homeschool Day – Colleen Mavroudis, Seton Magazine
Big Toy Store Will Lose $2.7 Million to Put Family First On Christmas Eve – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
If the Catholic Church Ordained Women – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Oath of Fidelity Made by All Bishops, Some Considerations, & You – Fr. Z’s Blog
Argument from Pascal’s Wager – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Worried About Your Rebellious Teenager? Here’s Your Patron Saint – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Balancing Humility & Ambition for the Inner Ring – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
How Much Manna Are You Gathering? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
Paris’s New Archbishop has a Very Unconventional Background – Jean-Marie Dumont, Catholic Herald
Why Hasn’t Ladder on the Holy Sepulchre Been Moved in 300 Years – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
How Influential is Poland’s Catholic Church? – Ben Sixsmith, The Catholic Herald
Can Divorcees with “Annulments” be Blocked from Marrying If Children Involved – Fr. Z’s Blog
Political “Science” – in Good Faith – James H. Toner, The Catholic Thing
The Biblical Roots of the Liturgy – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
An Aristocratic “Option” Inspired by St. Wenceslaus – Rachel Lu, Crisis Magazine
Centesimus Annus: Christian Social Ethics in the Digital Era – Marina Droujinina, Zenit
Indian Vice President Praises Christians: They Build the Nation – Asia News
Navigating the ‘Post-Truth’ World – Margaret Somerville, Mercatornet
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments