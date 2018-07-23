Peter Kreeft, Ph.D.

Ecumenism 101 with Peter Kreeft; Music at Mass: Fewer Guitars, More Chant; Saint Tolkien; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Ecumenism 101 with Peter Kreeft - Kate Poortenga, Acton Institute Blog+++

Music at Mass: Fewer Guitars, More Chant – Sarah Coffey, Ignitum Today

“Saint Tolkien”: Why This English Don Is on the Path to Sainthood – Sarah Burns, epicPew

“Gay Rights” Campaign Uses the FBI to Harass Their Critics – Austin Ruse

The Unobserved Anti-Christian Bias – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

Your Fundraising Mid-Year Review – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

4 Tennis Players Whose Faith has Helped Make Them Champions – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

5 Things to Stop Saying When You’re Out Shopping – Meghan Ashley Styling

Terrorism, Restlessness, & Bastille Day – Jerry Salyer, The Catholic World Report

Recent First Masses & (Ordinariate) Ordinations – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Bishop Joseph Perry: Youth Hunger for Mystery & Liturgy; Need Tradition & History – Nicholas LaBanca, The Catholic World Report

Politicizing God – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Never Forget the Martyrs Who Died for the Church in China – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Iraqi Refugees in France are Helping to Revive a Marian Apparition Site – Bénédicte de Saint-Germain, Aleteia

The Vatican to Draft Guidelines on Proper Use for Redundant Churches – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald

Important News from the FSSP – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.