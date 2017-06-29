Click on the Eamon Duffy’s “Reformation Divided” Revises Assumptions, Offers Historical Insights link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 5, 2017
Eamon Duffy’s “Reformation Divided” Revises Assumptions, Offers Historical Insights - Michael B. Kelly Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
Our Elders are Lonely – Do We Care? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
A Filipina Who Promoted the Feminine Genius before John Paul II Did – Simone Lorenzo, Aleteia
Black Catholic Congress Emphasizes Unity, Action – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report
Fierce Catholic Bride – Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
St. Thomas the Apostle: A Saint For Our Times – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Is It Time for a New Land O’Lakes Statement for Higher Education? – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
Divorce and the Duties of Catholic Lawyers – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
5 Practical Parenting Tips from Sts. Louis & Zelie Martin, Saints Who Raised Saints – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Creative Catholic: Vivian Dudro – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Eastern Worship vs. Western? Fair and Unfair Comparisons – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
This Is Why Bishops Wear So Many Hats – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Quæritur: Can a Priest with Little Latin Say Mass Validly? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Wait, Why is There an Egyptian Ankh in a Catholic Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Could a California Bill Make Catholic Conduct Codes Illegal? – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report
