Click on the Eamon Duffy’s “Reformation Divided” Revises Assumptions, Offers Historical Insights link to read more.

Blogs | Aug. 5, 2017

Eamon Duffy’s “Reformation Divided”; lit: Catholicism for Young Adults and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Eamon Duffy’s “Reformation Divided” Revises Assumptions, Offers Historical Insights - Michael B. Kelly Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute

Our Elders are Lonely – Do We Care? – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

A Filipina Who Promoted the Feminine Genius before John Paul II Did – Simone Lorenzo, Aleteia

Black Catholic Congress Emphasizes Unity, Action – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report

Fierce Catholic Bride – Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine

St. Thomas the Apostle: A Saint For Our Times – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Is It Time for a New Land O’Lakes Statement for Higher Education? – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia

Divorce and the Duties of Catholic Lawyers – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

5 Practical Parenting Tips from Sts. Louis & Zelie Martin, Saints Who Raised Saints – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Creative Catholic: Vivian Dudro – K.V. Turley, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Eastern Worship vs. Western? Fair and Unfair Comparisons – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

This Is Why Bishops Wear So Many Hats – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Quæritur: Can a Priest with Little Latin Say Mass Validly? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Wait, Why is There an Egyptian Ankh in a Catholic Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Could a California Bill Make Catholic Conduct Codes Illegal? – Catholic News Agency via The The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.