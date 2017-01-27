Dr. Dawn Eden Goldstein has Landed in Her New Theology Gig – in England - Terry Mattingly, Get Religion

Contemplating Martyrdom: A Test of My Faith – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

Harvard, a Great Place to be a Catholic, I Felt Like a Rebel: An Interview with Aurora Griffin – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

This Swedish Midwife Says She was Denied Work for being Pro-Life – Catholic News Agency

What Will Happen When Trump and Pope Francis Finally Meet? – Fr. Raymond de Souza, Catholic Herald

21 Saints Every Catholic Should Be Praying With – Stephen Mirarchi, epicPew

Back to (Extra)Ordinary Time; Facing Depression – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

Index Lectionum: Scripture Usage in Mass Before and After Vatican II – Roseanne T. Sullivan, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Meet the Woman Who Helped Revive Catholic Art After the Reformation – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency

Why Does Facing Ad Orientem Matter Ecumenically? – Ines Murzaku Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Mendacious, Hypocritical, Fearful; Pray for Its Conversion or. . . – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Bishops Ignore the Laws of Probability, Would Rather Chase after a Red Herring; Islam and Terror – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

