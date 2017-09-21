Click on the Don’t Wait For The End Times, Prepare Now link to read more.
Why Wait For The End Times, Prepare Now; Eucharistic Fast: Make It Mandatory and Longer; and More!
Don’t Wait For The End Times, Prepare Now – Laura Hensley, epicPew
The Eucharistic Fast: Make It Mandatory & Longer – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
A Noble Family’s Private Chapel – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
How To Trust God – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
5 Saints Who Could Fly – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Stop Screaming 'Please Donate' Because People are Not Listening – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pius IX Would Like to Speak to Your Manager – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
Are Protestants the Real ‘Catholic’ Christians? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Commands Are Not Ideals – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand
How Can I Not be a Captive Audience? – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Movie Preview: “Novitiate“, Piece of Inauthentic Trash – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns
The Anglican Ordinariate Office Available Online Now – David Clayton, Claritas
The Modern Malaise and the End of the World – Dale Ahlquist, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Catholic Laity and the Undiscussed Sex Scandal of Our Times – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
George Weigel on the “Lessons in Hope” He Received from John Paul II – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
The Catholic Church in Detroit is Unleashing the Gospel – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Proposals to Priests to “Enrich” the Novus Ordo from Tradition – Fr. Z’s Blog
Ritchie On Causes Of Evolution – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Cardinal Sarah Defends Young Catholics Attracted to the Old Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Feinstein and Bannon are Not the Same – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
