Don’t Shy from Adoration Because You Get Distracted in Prayer – Take Your Cares to Your Lord! - Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast+++

2018 Paschal Blue Moon on Vigil of Easter & More Moon Stuff – Fr. Z’s Blog

Death is Not the End – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

Does God Pick the Pope? – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine

Why Do We Call the Mass a “Sacrifice”? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

13 Amazing Catholic Scientists Every Catholic Needs to Know! – ChurchPop

Self-Help, Self-Diagnose, the Bible & the Church – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand

Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Gary Oldman – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Humanae Vitae & the Catholic Church in England: Signs of Hope – Piers Shepherd, The Catholic World Report

The Unlikely Rise of Jacob Rees-Mogg – David Oldroyd-Bolt, Catholic Herald

Should I Still Go to Confession If I Have Nothing to Confess? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

Our Frail Love is Surcharged with Christ’s Mystical Love – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

Generational Blessing – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Document of Pre-Synodal Meeting of Young People Released – Linda Bordoni, Vatican News

A New Movie: Paul, Apostle of Christ – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Enjoy “Banking” at a Credit Union? Thank a Priest – John Burger, Aleteia

Sacristy Tips: Making Paschal Candle Incense Grains – Richard Hawker, Liturgical Arts Journal

