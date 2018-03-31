Charles II of Spain in Adoration of the Holy Eucharist
Don’t Shy from Adoration,Paschal Blue Moon on Vigil of Easter, Death is Not the End, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Don’t Shy from Adoration Because You Get Distracted in Prayer – Take Your Cares to Your Lord! - Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast+++
2018 Paschal Blue Moon on Vigil of Easter & More Moon Stuff – Fr. Z’s Blog
Death is Not the End – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Does God Pick the Pope? – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine
Why Do We Call the Mass a “Sacrifice”? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
13 Amazing Catholic Scientists Every Catholic Needs to Know! – ChurchPop
Self-Help, Self-Diagnose, the Bible & the Church – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Gary Oldman – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Humanae Vitae & the Catholic Church in England: Signs of Hope – Piers Shepherd, The Catholic World Report
The Unlikely Rise of Jacob Rees-Mogg – David Oldroyd-Bolt, Catholic Herald
Should I Still Go to Confession If I Have Nothing to Confess? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Our Frail Love is Surcharged with Christ’s Mystical Love – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
Generational Blessing – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Document of Pre-Synodal Meeting of Young People Released – Linda Bordoni, Vatican News
A New Movie: Paul, Apostle of Christ – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Enjoy “Banking” at a Credit Union? Thank a Priest – John Burger, Aleteia
Sacristy Tips: Making Paschal Candle Incense Grains – Richard Hawker, Liturgical Arts Journal
