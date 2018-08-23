Does the Mega-Diocese Foster Sexual Scandals & Bad Priests?  Yes - Taylor Marshall, Ph.D.+++

Enough Already of This Spiritual Gobbledygook – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

The Unsolved Murder of Fr. Alfred Kunz – Joseph M. Hanneman, The Catholic World Report

How to Choose a Catholic Study Bible – Douglas M. Beaumont Ph.D., Catholic Answers

Purity is Power – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

You Are Either With God or Against Him, There Is No Middle Ground – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPOP

A Short History of the Order of Carmelites – Joan Lewis, Joan’s Rome

Language as a Political Tool – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Power of Perseverance in Catholic Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Whatever Happened to French Rood Screens? – Canticum Salomonis

McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit

Understanding Marion Maréchal – Nathan Pinkoski, First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .