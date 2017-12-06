Does Amazon’s Alexa Say Jesus Christ ‘Is A Fictional Character’? – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

“The American Bishops” Have Not Weighed In On Net Neutrality – Foxfier, The American Catholic

The World is Ending: The Hidden Message of Advent - Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery+++

Western Civilization Exists for the Holy Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

A Practical Plan for Advent – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Monica’s Miseries & Fortitude’s Strength – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

Advent: The God Who Can Change Our Desires – Dawn Eden Goldstein, Catholic Herald

Monastic Herbalism: Part One – Traditius

The Holy Mass Is Not About Us – Fr. Chori Jonathin Seraiah, Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

“Perhaps We Have Arrived at the End Times”; Explico – Fr. Z’s Blog

Ever Ancient, Ever New: The Gift of the Liturgical Year – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand

Action Item! Help a Catholic after Horrible Vandalism – Fr. Z’s Blog

What Does the Word “Advent” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Victory is Assured – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Painting a Thousand Words of Grace – An Advent Lesson – Paul Zweger, Pelican’s Breast

It Is Done, Amoris Lætitia Is Authentic Magisterium; For Now – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex

