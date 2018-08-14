Cardinal Maradiaga (Pic Credit: Edward Pentin)
Dodginess in Honduras, Why Catholic Bible Has More Books, God Does Care About Your Team, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Dodginess in Honduras: Same-Sex Attracted Seminarians Sent Away from Seminary Except for Those from. . . - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Why Does the Catholic Bible Have More Books? – uCatholic
God Does Care About Your Sports Team – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
What’s the Difference between a Convent & Monastery? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Virtual Tour of the Spectacular Major Basilica of St. Maria Maggiore in Rome – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
25 Amazing Things You Don’t Know About the Knights of Columbus – Andrew Butler, ChurchPOP
Pornography Use & Trauma for Wives – Peter Kleponis Ph.D., Those Catholic Men
The Dictatorship of Sentimentality – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Is the Vatican Giving a Promotion to Laypeople? – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald
8 Irrefutable Reasons You Need a Spiritual Director – Blake Robinson, Aleteia
Homeschooling’s Flexibility Will Help You Chase Your Dreams – Jeffrey Minick, Seton Magazine
Causality & St. Thomas Aquinas’ Second Way – Bob Drury, Catholic Stand
Classical v. Contemporary Sanctuary Arrangement – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Mount Tabor Moments- It Is Good That We Are Here! – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand
Providential Transfiguration – Robert P. Imbelli, First Things
You Do Not Know What You Ask; Rodrigo Duterte – Justin Bradford Smith, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments