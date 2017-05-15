Click on the Strange Gods Before Me: Do Catholics Worship Saints and Statues? link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 10, 2017
Do Catholics Worship Saints and Statues, A Defense of Beauty from the Classical Tradition, and More!
Strange Gods Before Me: Do Catholics Worship Saints and Statues? – Cynthia Trainque, Catholic Exchange
A Defense of Beauty and Excellence from the Classical Tradition – Paul Krause, Crisis Magazine
The Priestly Character of Ad Orientem Worship – Zachary Thomas, New Liturgical Movement
How to Survive — and Thrive — After a Change in Pastors - Brian Fraga, OSV Newsweekly
Mounting Criticism of Pope’s Silence on Venezuelan Crisis – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
On Praying to an Abstract God or I Disagree with Your Religion – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Where Is “Eternal Security” in the Bible? Hint: Nowhere – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
6 Times My 8 Year Old Said More Catholic Things Than Nancy Pelosi – Laura Hensley, epicPew
5 Simple Ways a Catholic Can Help a Protestant Friend Feel Comfortable at Mass – Lorelei Savaryn, ChurchPop
How a Catholic American is Thriving in Secular France – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
It’s No Surprise that Pope Benedict XVI is Praising Robert Cardinal Sarah, the Two Enjoy a Rare Spiritual Kinship – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
How Having Faith Can Help You Find True Love – Andrew and Annett Guerra, Catholic Stand
Catholics: Once Again, the True Progressives – Tom Hoopes, Aleteia
Archdiocese of Denver Restores Order of the Sacraments of Initiation – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Recent Amoris Lætitia “Seeking Clarity” Conference Still Shows Growing Laity Confusion – Alberto Cosa, The Catholic World Report
Brick by Brick in Victoria, Canada – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Solitude Among Millions – Sean Morrisroe, Catholic Stand
Shock! Horror! Arghhh! Overpopulation! – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet
Menorah Exhibit in Rome Underlines Positive Catholic-Jewish Relations – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
Did You Know Tolkien’s Dwarves were Derived from Norse Mythology? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.