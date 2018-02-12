Click on the Discovering Real Life in Christ as a Religious link to read more.
Discovering Real Life in Christ as a Religious, Parolin’s Paradigm Shift, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Discovering Real Life in Christ as a Religious – Sister Christina M. Neumann, Catholic Stand
Parolin’s Paradigm Shift: Division Or Development? - Fr. Dwight Longenecker+++
The Carmelite Cell: A Place of Prayer for All – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
Transgender Ideology Hurts Kids – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D.
Shhh! Why Pope Francis Wants You To Stop Talking During Mass – Kathleen N. Hattrup, Aleteia
In Search of Happiness – Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, Integrated Catholic Life™
Pope Francis, Four Criteria for an Unfolding Cultural Revolution – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Arguing for Late-Term Abortions in the Catholic Blogosphere – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Proposed New Australian Law Could Label Priests Agents of the Vatican – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald
Spanish Law Mandates Gay Indoctrination for Catholic Schools, Families – Matthew Cullinan Hoffman
Enlightenment Origins of Contemporary Atheism – Clifford Staples Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
A Tale Of Two Moons – Carlos Caso-Rosendi
With Love, The Hatemongers – One Mad Mom
A Word on that John Paul II Address – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
The Letter American Bishops Should Write – Francis X. Maier, First Things
