Discernment May Not Be What You Expect, Beat Temptations With This Book, Way of Beauty, and More!
Discernment: It May Not Turn Out The Way You Expect - Dan Byron, Catholic Stand+++
Learn How to Beat Temptations with This Book – Theresa Williams, epicPew
The Way of Beauty: Interview with David Clayton – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things
Global Latinists – John Byron Kuhner, The New Criterion
If Only Anglican Priests Could Marry - Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report+++
How Jesus Changed Jewish Prayers via the Our Father – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
Salon‘s Silly Attack on the Holy Bible – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
New Book on Catholic Fundraising: Pray, Pray, Pray, Ask – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Apostasy of Our Times - Fr. Timothy V. Vaverek, The Catholic Thing+++
The Value of Vestural Traditions: A Call For Ecclesiastical Self-Confidence – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Lenten Advice from Robert Herrick, a Poem – Charles A. Coulombe, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Why Fix Your Hair, If You’re Wearing a Veil? – Birgit J., Designs by Birgit
Time, Space, & God – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Exclusive Interview with the Marshal of The Counter-Revolution – Schane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Liturgy & Byzantinization in Jerusalem, Book Presentation by Dr. Daniel Galadza – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Oriental Churches: New Bishop Named – Zenit
