Diocese’s Newest Priest Embarked on an Unorthodox Path - Megan Doyle, The Portland Press Herald+++

The Sabbath Was Made for Man – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Priest: Why Holy Water Comes With Me Whenever I Travel – Fr. Edward Looney, Aleteia

Red China: Monsignors Luke Li Jingfeng & Matthias Yu Chengxin Deceased – Zenit

Why Americans Should Celebrate the Immaculate Conception as a National Holiday – Charles A. Coulombe, Catholic Herald

What Does the Word “Eucharist” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

“Catholic Answers Live” Celebrates 20 Years – Timothy D. Lusch, The Catholic World Report

Two Sons, One Father – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

What Does It Mean To Say “I Absolve You”? – Gerhard Cardinal Müller, First Things

The Hidden Symbolism in the Miraculous Medal – ChurchPop

 Why ‘Mother of God’ Matters – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

Just Too Cool: TLM Missal in Braille – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Only Man That Was the Pope More Than Once – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Southern Cross Ordinariate: A Snapshot of Australian Society – Msgr. Henry Entwistle, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Why Does The New Year Start On January 1? Thank The Catholic Church – uCatholic

The Pope Confirms Guido Marini as His Master of Ceremonies – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider

