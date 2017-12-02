Click on the Did You Know One of the Most Popular X-Men Is a Devout Catholic link to read more.
Did You Know One of the Most Popular X-Men Is a Devout Catholic, Fight Gender Ideology, and More!
Did You Know One of the Most Popular X-Men Is a Devout Catholic – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
If Church Schools Won’t Fight the Cult of Gender Ideology, Who Will? - Brendan O’Neill, Catholic Herald
Overcoming Pornography in Your Life – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Australia Voted for ‘Gay Marriage’ & Religious Freedom Already in Peril – Natasha Marsh, Catholic Herald
Making Adoption More Like Family & Less Like Business – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
What is Catholic Healing Ministry? Two Advocates Explain – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
An Advent Plan for a Non-People Person – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream
Caring for the Poor is Our ‘Passport to Paradise’, Says Pope Francis – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Book Review & Interview with Mike & Grace Aquilina – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
Capital Punishment: Eppur Non Si Muove – Michael Pakaluk, The Catholic Thing
How Did St. Joseph Die? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Black Elk and the Need for Catechists – Bishop Robert Barron, Integrated Catholic Life™
Young Catholics Divided on Identity & Massimo Faggioli Explains – Fr. Z’s Blog
Wave of Sex Abuse Accusations Returns to Universities – Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report
Facing Squarely the Spiritual Roots of Contemporary Violence – Michel Therrien, Crisis Magazine
Oh, Dear, They Want Some More Liturgy Wars – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment+++
