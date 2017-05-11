Click on the If We Got it Wrong, We Got it Wrong From the Beginning on the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 5, 2017
Did We Get the Eucharist Wrong from the Beginning, Not the Man of My Dreams, and Many More Links!
If We Got it Wrong, We Got it Wrong From the Beginning on the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist - Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Not the Man of My Dreams – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today
5 Ancient Symbols of the Eucharist in the Catacombs – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Spiritual Healthy Living Today – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Renowned Canonist Ed Peters Cleverly Rebuts a Critic of Bishop Paprocki - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Problem with Non-Judgmentalism – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Waving a Rainbow Flag is Not a Neutral Act – Thomas Peters, Catholic Vote
Catholic Comedian Jim Gaffigan Tweets Apparent Support of NYC Pride Parade – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Is Doctrine Divisive? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
New Book’s “Sexual Reality” Bursts LGBT Catholic Bubble – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
Three Hard Sayings that Challenge Modern Sensibilities – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Extraordinary Form Ordinations Take Place in England for ‘First Time in Decades’ – Catholic Herald
Are Most Christians Clueless About Their True Identity? – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Should Younger Kids Have Smartphones? Bill Gates Doesn’t Think So – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
Sacred Music from the Land of Fátima – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Fr. Gerald Murray on 1 Year After ‘Amoris Lætitia’: The State of the Question – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why the Church Can’t Change Old Teaching on Capital Punishment – Joseph M. Bessette Ph.D. and Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
The Mormon Fallacy – Mike Carlton, Integrated Catholic Life™
Are We Less Free Than a 1950s Housewife? A Look at Contraception – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.