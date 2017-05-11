If We Got it Wrong, We Got it Wrong From the Beginning on the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist - Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Not the Man of My Dreams – Rebekah Andrews, Ignitum Today

5 Ancient Symbols of the Eucharist in the Catacombs – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Spiritual Healthy Living Today – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

Renowned Canonist Ed Peters Cleverly Rebuts a Critic of Bishop Paprocki - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Problem with Non-Judgmentalism – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Waving a Rainbow Flag is Not a Neutral Act – Thomas Peters, Catholic Vote

Catholic Comedian Jim Gaffigan Tweets Apparent Support of NYC Pride Parade – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Is Doctrine Divisive? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head

How to Fundraise for Your Pro-Life Charity – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

New Book’s “Sexual Reality” Bursts LGBT Catholic Bubble – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Three Hard Sayings that Challenge Modern Sensibilities – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Extraordinary Form Ordinations Take Place in England for ‘First Time in Decades’ – Catholic Herald

Are Most Christians Clueless About Their True Identity? – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Should Younger Kids Have Smartphones? Bill Gates Doesn’t Think So – Calah Alexander, Aleteia

Sacred Music from the Land of Fátima – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Fr. Gerald Murray on 1 Year After ‘Amoris Lætitia’: The State of the Question – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Why the Church Can’t Change Old Teaching on Capital Punishment – Joseph M. Bessette Ph.D. and Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

The Mormon Fallacy – Mike Carlton, Integrated Catholic Life™

Are We Less Free Than a 1950s Housewife? A Look at Contraception – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

