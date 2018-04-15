Did Stephen Hawking Really Convert After Meeting Pope Francis? – ChurchPop

Did George Washington have a Vision of Our Lady? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

My Prayer for Divine Mercy – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

People Find God Through Silence, Cardinal Sarah Tells Audience – Michael Swan, Catholic Herald

Powerful Prayer for Spiritual Protection – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane

Traps & Tips for Spiritual Workouts – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

10 Simple Tips to Having a Happy & Holy Marriage, in One Infographic – ChurchPop

Professor Ratzinger on Hell – Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Time To Jubilate with the Martin (St. Therese of Lisieux) Family – Sarah Burns, epicPew

The Mystery of the Two Tombs – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

Photos of the Mass of Lyon – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

On the Reed or Tricereo (The Triple Candle) – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

Our Catholic Suffering Syndrome (CSS) Part II – Mike White, Catholic Stand

Clergy Instruction Sheet Assisting with Distribution of Communion at the Extraordinary Form of the Mass or Traditional Latin Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

The Charity of Judging – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange

Picturing the Passion: “Christ Carrying the Cross” by Hieronymus Bosch – Joynel Fernandes, Aleteia

