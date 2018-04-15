Pope Francis & Stephen Hawking (Credit: ChurchPop)
Did Stephen Hawking Convert After Meeting Pp. Francis, Did George Washington See Our Lady, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Did Stephen Hawking Really Convert After Meeting Pope Francis? – ChurchPop
Did George Washington have a Vision of Our Lady? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
My Prayer for Divine Mercy – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
People Find God Through Silence, Cardinal Sarah Tells Audience – Michael Swan, Catholic Herald
Powerful Prayer for Spiritual Protection – Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic Lane
Traps & Tips for Spiritual Workouts – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
10 Simple Tips to Having a Happy & Holy Marriage, in One Infographic – ChurchPop
Professor Ratzinger on Hell – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Time To Jubilate with the Martin (St. Therese of Lisieux) Family – Sarah Burns, epicPew
The Mystery of the Two Tombs – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Photos of the Mass of Lyon – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
On the Reed or Tricereo (The Triple Candle) – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Our Catholic Suffering Syndrome (CSS) Part II – Mike White, Catholic Stand
Clergy Instruction Sheet Assisting with Distribution of Communion at the Extraordinary Form of the Mass or Traditional Latin Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
The Charity of Judging – Michele Chronister, Catholic Exchange
Picturing the Passion: “Christ Carrying the Cross” by Hieronymus Bosch – Joynel Fernandes, Aleteia
