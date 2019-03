Screenshot of Pope Pius XII (Credit: uCatholic)

Did Pope Pius XII Prophesy About the Church Today, What Was Lent Like In the Early Church, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Did Pius XII Prophesy About a “Church Which Remains Silent & Weakens the Law of God”? ☩ Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

What Was Lent Like In the Early Church? ☩ Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Three Ways to Pray for Priests ☩ Rose Folsom at Catholic Exchange

Responding to an Eastern Orthodox Christian Who Challenged me on Catholic Answers Live ☩ Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Was St. Peter Married When He Met Jesus? ☩ Philip Kosloski of Aleteia

General Confession Slams the Door on Satan ☩ Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

Recovering from Cultural Dementia ☩ Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

How Do We Welcome the Stranger in our Midst When We’re Afraid? ☩ Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

I Am Not A Fervent Admirer of Pope Pius XII For These Three Reasons ☩ Fr John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

What are the 'Proper Chants' for Mass & Why Should We Use Them? ☩ Fr. Martin Fox at Bonfire of the Vanities

Matthew 7:7 – The Lenten Appeal Blueprint ☩ Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

A Watchmaker or Loving Father? ☩ Thomas Clements at Ignitum Today

