Pope Francis Wednesday Audience at St. Peters Square 9 Aug 2018 (Credit: Vatican News on YouTube via ChurchPOP)

Did Crowds at St. Peters Square Chant “Vigano”? The Truth; Eucharistic Jesus; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Did Crowds at St. Peter’s Square Really Chant “Viganò”? Here’s the Truth - ChurchPOP+++

Eucharistic Jesus: A Mighty Healing Force Against the Devil – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why Would an Abuse Victim Want to Become Catholic? – Dawn Eden Goldstein S.T.D., The Dawn Patrol

Does God Love You Just As You Are? – Marty Dybicz, Catholic Stand

A Tour of Heaven: The Jerusalem Temple & the Tabernacle of Moses – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome

The Exorcistic Power of Latin in the Latin Church – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand

What This Heroic Old Testament Virgin Teaches Us About Mary – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

Priest Murdered in the Mexican State of Michoacan – The Catholic World Report

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Priest Removed from Parish for Clear, Honest Sermon on Present Crisis: Updated – Fr Z's Blog

The Unbearable Ugliness of. . . – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.