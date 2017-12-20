Click on the Did Christians Destroy Classical World: New Scholarly Attack link to read more.
Did Christians Destroy Classical World, The Vatican Should Just Stick to English, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Did Christians Destroy Classical World: New Scholarly Attack – David Daintree, Mercatornet
The Vatican Should Just Stick to English – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Herald
Pope Francis Just Cannot Catch a Break – Gen Van Son, Catholic Stand
Saints of the Roman Canon, St. Lucy – David Clayton, Claritas
For a Quarter-Century, The Man of This Hour – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Manion on By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed – Edward Feser Ph.D.
The Pope’s “Our Father” Comments in Context – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
Our Lady of Guadalupe: Miracles, Facts & Fancy – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Relics of St. Francis Xavier to Go On Tour In. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
Canada’s Free Speech Wars – Scott Ventureyra, Crisis Magazine
Faggioli’s Many Errors Regarding Canon Law, Popes’ Letter to Argenta – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Some Remarks on the de Mattei Interview – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
Let’s Not Commercialise Our Lady of Guadalupe – Michael Davis, The Catholic Herald
God’s Resistible Grace – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
Fun 2018 Catholic Wall Calendar – Fr. Z’s Blog
Indonesian Authorities on Maximum Terror Alert Over Christmas – Asia News
