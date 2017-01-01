Blogs |
Jan. 9, 2017
Did Canadian Bishops “Sacramentalize” Euthanasia, Toting Christ, Loreto, and More Links!
Tito Edwards
Did Canadian Bishops “Sacramentalize” Direct Killing, Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Toting Christ – God-Haunted Lunatic
Redefining Marriage Doesn’t Redefine Birth Certificates, Court Says – Catholic News Agency
Discerning the Will of God with St. Ignatius of Loyola – Dylan Jedlovec, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Catholic and Correct: John Zmirak’s “PIG Catholicism” - Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing
Parables And Pericopes For Christian Life – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Watch this Amazing Explanation of the Sacrament of Baptism – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Harry Potter: from Aristotle’s Poetics to Christian Virtue – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Why We Should All Try to Be Like Saint Juan Diego – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
How India’s ‘Unreached’ Tribal Areas are Being Evangelized – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency
France: Laïcité and Secularism, There is a Difference – Mark Movsesian, First Things
The Holy House of Loreto – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Mary’s Surprise Pregnancy and Filters of Grace – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand
