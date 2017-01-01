Blogs | Jan. 9, 2017

Did Canadian Bishops “Sacramentalize” Euthanasia, Toting Christ, Loreto, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

Did Canadian Bishops “Sacramentalize” Direct Killing, Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Toting Christ – God-Haunted Lunatic

Redefining Marriage Doesn’t Redefine Birth Certificates, Court Says – Catholic News Agency

Discerning the Will of God with St. Ignatius of Loyola – Dylan Jedlovec, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Catholic and Correct: John Zmirak’s “PIG Catholicism” - Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

Parables And Pericopes For Christian Life – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Watch this Amazing Explanation of the Sacrament of Baptism – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Harry Potter: from Aristotle’s Poetics to Christian Virtue – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Why We Should All Try to Be Like Saint Juan Diego – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

How India’s ‘Unreached’ Tribal Areas are Being Evangelized – Elise Harris, Catholic News Agency

France: Laïcité and Secularism, There is a Difference – Mark Movsesian, First Things

The Holy House of Loreto – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Mary’s Surprise Pregnancy and Filters of Grace – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on

Big Pulpit. Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.