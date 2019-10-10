Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., of Philadelphia and Fr. James Martin, S.J. (Source: CNS via Our Sunday Visitor)

Dialogue Between Chaput and James Martin Shows Civility Possible, Learn To Conquer Satan, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dialogue Between Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., & Fr. James Martinm, S.J., Shows Civility In The Church Is Possible – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor +1

I am Learning How To Conquer The Devil – Kendra Van Esh at Catholic Stand +1

The Beautiful Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend, Iowa – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Wars Of Religion Are Only Beginning – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Spain’s Bishops Reject Mindfulness – Connie Rossini at Contemplative Homeschool

A Bishop Explains Mary For Protestants – Catholic Exchange

Islamist Extremists Are Exterminating Christians In Northern Burkina Faso – Maria Lozano at Aleteia

Why Humans Are More Than Mere Animals – Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., at Strange Notions

Australia: New legislation, Priests Must Violate The Seal Of Confession Or Face Jail – Fr. Z’s Blog

New Research Connecting Tertullian To The U.S. First Amendment Freedom of Religion Clauses – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

Why I Chose My Canadian Catholic College Experience – Julia Naus at Seton Magazine

The Redeemer Is Healing & Reclaiming Me For Himself – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand

St. Clare: Patron Saint of Silicon Valley – Roseanne T. Sullivan at Catholic Pundit Wannabe

The Surrogacy Industry – Mark Bauerlein at First Things

Anti-Catholic Hate At The University of Notre Dame – Rod Dreher

Africa Is A Rising Force, But Rome Has Yet To Catch Up – The Catholic Herald

