Despair at the Future of the Church, Jordan Peterson On Catholicism, Conflict in Cameroon, and More!
Despair at the Future of the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Jordan Peterson On Catholicism, Suffering, Evil & the Origin of “Bucko” – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Cameroon: The Forgotten Conflict – Allen Ottaro, The Catholic World Report
Sanctifying Suffering in Union with Christ – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
Can Fasting Make You Feel Younger & Live Longer? – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
About the New Study on Transgender Suicide – Michelle Cretella at Mercatornet
Grassroots Group Wants “Truthful Answers” from Bishop McElroy of San Diego – California Catholic Daily
9 Memorable Baby Girl Names Inspired by Asia’s Holy Women – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
The Holy Ghosts of Halloween: Resurrecting a Catholic Feast – Marcel Antonio Brown Ph.D., Adoremus Bulletin
Are You Scandalized? – Andrew Garofalo, Those Catholic Men
On the “Enduring of Evil” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing
Who Says the Mass is a Sacrifice? – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
7 New Saints on Sunday, Amazing Miracles Attributed to Their Intercession – ChurchPOP
The Missionary Zeal of Christopher Columbus – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Spiritual Warfare Campaign in Lead Up to November 6 Elections – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.