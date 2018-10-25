Despair at the Future of the Church - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Jordan Peterson On Catholicism, Suffering, Evil & the Origin of “Bucko” – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand

Cameroon: The Forgotten Conflict – Allen Ottaro, The Catholic World Report

Sanctifying Suffering in Union with Christ – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange

Can Fasting Make You Feel Younger & Live Longer? – Calah Alexander, Aleteia

About the New Study on Transgender Suicide – Michelle Cretella at Mercatornet

Grassroots Group Wants “Truthful Answers” from Bishop McElroy of San Diego – California Catholic Daily

9 Memorable Baby Girl Names Inspired by Asia’s Holy Women – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

The Holy Ghosts of Halloween: Resurrecting a Catholic Feast – Marcel Antonio Brown Ph.D., Adoremus Bulletin

Are You Scandalized? – Andrew Garofalo, Those Catholic Men

On the “Enduring of Evil” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic Thing

Who Says the Mass is a Sacrifice? – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

7 New Saints on Sunday, Amazing Miracles Attributed to Their Intercession – ChurchPOP

The Missionary Zeal of Christopher Columbus – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Spiritual Warfare Campaign in Lead Up to November 6 Elections – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

