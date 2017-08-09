Defusing Homosexual and Transgender Landmines - Joe Bissonnette Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

25 Middle Names that Pair Well with the First Name “Mary” – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

On the Importance of Doing God’s Will (Contra Mundum) – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Cheating God & Our Children with Shoddy Worship – Fr. Robert McTeigue, Aleteia

Reading Scripture Daily Will Change Your Life – Katie Prejean, epicPew

If You Don’t Teach Your Kids About Sex, Guess Who Will? – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

In Defense of The Right Type of Rigidity – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand

Venn Diagram Ideology for Catholics! – Darwin, DarwinCatholic

“Family-Friendly” Islam Comes to Europe – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Why the Drafting of ‘Humanae Vitae’ Matters, 50 Years Later – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency

The Holy Name of Jesus – Fr. William Saunders Ph.D., Catholic Exchange

Brick by Brick in Montana! Priests Making the TLM Happen! – Fr. Z’s Blog

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Quæritur: Lay People Using the Rituale Romanum to Bless Things – Fr. Z’s Blog

Turning Points – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand

Vatican II & the Lectionary, Part II: Preparatory Period (1960-1962) – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.