Blogs | Aug. 19, 2017
Defusing Homosexual and Transgender Landmines, Middle Names That Go With Mary, and More Great Links!
Defusing Homosexual and Transgender Landmines - Joe Bissonnette Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
25 Middle Names that Pair Well with the First Name “Mary” – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
On the Importance of Doing God’s Will (Contra Mundum) – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
Cheating God & Our Children with Shoddy Worship – Fr. Robert McTeigue, Aleteia
Reading Scripture Daily Will Change Your Life – Katie Prejean, epicPew
If You Don’t Teach Your Kids About Sex, Guess Who Will? – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
In Defense of The Right Type of Rigidity – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand
Venn Diagram Ideology for Catholics! – Darwin, DarwinCatholic
“Family-Friendly” Islam Comes to Europe – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Why the Drafting of ‘Humanae Vitae’ Matters, 50 Years Later – Andrea Gagliarducci, Catholic News Agency
The Holy Name of Jesus – Fr. William Saunders Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
Brick by Brick in Montana! Priests Making the TLM Happen! – Fr. Z’s Blog
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Quæritur: Lay People Using the Rituale Romanum to Bless Things – Fr. Z’s Blog
Turning Points – Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Vatican II & the Lectionary, Part II: Preparatory Period (1960-1962) – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement
