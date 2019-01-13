Debunking 4 Biblical Myths Accepted as True, Why I Want to Be a Priest Despite the Crisis, and More!
Debunking 4 Biblical Myths Accepted by Many as True ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament ☩ Adorecast
The Virtues of Life: Cardinal, Theological, Capital ☩ Ray Sullivan of Catholic Stand
Seminarian: Why I Want to Be a Priest Despite the Crisis ☩ Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., of Through Catholic Lenses
Addiction: Empowerment, Connection, & the Recovery Journey ☩ Dan L. Edmunds, D.Ed., of Catholic Stand
Music & the Education of the Christian Soul ☩ L. Joseph Hebert, Jr., Ph.D., of The Imaginative Conservative
Ten Blessings of Spiritual Reading ☩ Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., of Catholic Exchange
The Year in Books: 2018 Edition ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand
The basilica with the second largest collection of relics in the world – after the Vatican ☩ Marie Fournier of Aleteia +3
Know Thyself Part V: The Discipline of Love ☩ Christian Daru of Catholic Stand
Sibling survivors of India’s anti-Christian violence opt for consecrated life ☩ Vatican News
Chateaubriand, the author who wanted to return France to its Christian roots ☩ Benjamin Fayet of Aleteia
I’m Grateful for the Hurdles the Catholic Church Placed for Me to Enter as an Anglican ☩ The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Yep, You Have a Child ☩ Brother John Joseph of Ignitum Today
Christianity’s Neglected Cultural Weapons - Signs & Symbols ☩ David Clayton of New Liturgical Movement
Can We Know Who is Saved? ☩ Casey Chalk of Crisis Magazine
On Evangelizing the Culture & Why Hobbits (Really) Need the Shire ☩ Connor Sweeney of The Catholic World Report
Other Modern in Fontgombault ☩ Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal
Poetic Traditional Hymns Put Alternatives to Shame ☩ Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Does the Church Exclude? ☩ David G. Bonagura, Jr., of The Catholic Thing
