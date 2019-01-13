Camel In Tassili (Credit: Wikipedia)

Debunking 4 Biblical Myths Accepted as True, Why I Want to Be a Priest Despite the Crisis, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Debunking 4 Biblical Myths Accepted by Many as True ☩ Steve Ray of Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament Adorecast

The Virtues of Life: Cardinal, Theological, Capital ☩ Ray Sullivan of Catholic Stand

Seminarian: Why I Want to Be a Priest Despite the Crisis ☩ Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., of Through Catholic Lenses

Addiction: Empowerment, Connection, & the Recovery Journey ☩ Dan L. Edmunds, D.Ed., of Catholic Stand

Music & the Education of the Christian Soul ☩ L. Joseph Hebert, Jr., Ph.D., of The Imaginative Conservative

Ten Blessings of Spiritual Reading Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., of Catholic Exchange

The Year in Books: 2018 Edition Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

The basilica with the second largest collection of relics in the world – after the Vatican Marie Fournier of Aleteia +3

Know Thyself Part V: The Discipline of Love Christian Daru of Catholic Stand

Sibling survivors of India’s anti-Christian violence opt for consecrated life ☩ Vatican News

Chateaubriand, the author who wanted to return France to its Christian roots Benjamin Fayet of Aleteia

I’m Grateful for the Hurdles the Catholic Church Placed for Me to Enter as an Anglican ☩ The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Yep, You Have a Child Brother John Joseph of Ignitum Today

Christianity’s Neglected Cultural Weapons - Signs & Symbols ☩ David Clayton of New Liturgical Movement

Can We Know Who is Saved? ☩ Casey Chalk of Crisis Magazine

On Evangelizing the Culture & Why Hobbits (Really) Need the Shire Connor Sweeney of The Catholic World Report

Other Modern in Fontgombault ☩

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.