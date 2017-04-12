Click on the Dear Future Husband link to read more.
Blogs | May. 1, 2017
Dear Future Husband, Adoption: Loving Option or Greatest Evil, Is Duquesne Catholic, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Dear Future Husband - Theresa Curley, Ignitum Today
Adoption: Loving Option or Greatest Evil? – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
A Catholic College in Pittsburgh, Duquesne University, May Ban Chick-fil-A Because They Support Real Marriage? – One Mad Mom
May: The Month of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
All-Black Boys School in Philadelphia Where Latin Is the Key – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Empirical Science and the Transcendentals – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Why are Peacocks Considered Symbols of the Resurrection? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Blessed Karl and the Resurgence of Christian Hungary – Suzanne Pearson, The Remnant Newspaper
Beatification Cause Begun for French Priest Slain at Altar – Mélinée Le Priol & Claire Le Segretain, La Croix International
The Outrage at Tim Farron May Have Serious Consequences for Christians in Politics – Peter D. Williams, Catholic Lane
Fr. Z’s Prayers for Before and After Hearing Confessions – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
8 Practical Ways to Keep Your Easter Joy Throughout the Year – Justin McClain, epicPew
Mary Magdalene: The Beloved of The Beloved – Stev Hep, Catholic Scot
The Alpha and the Omega – Pamela Hedrick Ph.D., Saint Joseph’s College Theology
