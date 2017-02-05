Click on Dear Bill Nye: Stop Promoting Abortion With Fake Science! link to read more.

Blogs | Feb. 28, 2017

Dear Bill Nye: Stop Promoting Abortion With Fake Science; The Hidden Power of Holy Water; and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Dear Bill Nye: Stop Promoting Abortion With Fake Science! - Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic News & Inspiration

The Hidden Power of Holy Water – K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange

Meet the Amazing Catholic Boys Choir Bringing Beauty Back to the Church – ChurchPop

The Case for Chastity – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

Spiritual Readings for Lent – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast

Themes of Suicide in Scripture – Cassandra Hackstock, Truth and Charity Forum

Inside the Faces of Pride – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand

Did a Planned Parenthood Throw Pizza Parties if Abortion Quotas were Met? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

A Child, A Stranger, the Body of Christ – Mike Eisenbath, Catholic Stand

How Does One Have Faith in An Age of Doubt? Part I & Part II – Bloggin’ Brother

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

An Ontological Justification of “Getting in Shape” New Year’s Resolutions – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

Commandments Are Not Mere Ideals Which People Are Excused Because They Are Hard, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Limits of Papal Authority – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.