Blogs | Feb. 28, 2017
Dear Bill Nye: Stop Promoting Abortion With Fake Science; The Hidden Power of Holy Water; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Dear Bill Nye: Stop Promoting Abortion With Fake Science! - Patti Maguire Armstrong, Catholic News & Inspiration
The Hidden Power of Holy Water – K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange
Meet the Amazing Catholic Boys Choir Bringing Beauty Back to the Church – ChurchPop
The Case for Chastity – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
Spiritual Readings for Lent – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Themes of Suicide in Scripture – Cassandra Hackstock, Truth and Charity Forum
Inside the Faces of Pride – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
Did a Planned Parenthood Throw Pizza Parties if Abortion Quotas were Met? – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
A Child, A Stranger, the Body of Christ – Mike Eisenbath, Catholic Stand
How Does One Have Faith in An Age of Doubt? Part I & Part II – Bloggin’ Brother
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
An Ontological Justification of “Getting in Shape” New Year’s Resolutions – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Commandments Are Not Mere Ideals Which People Are Excused Because They Are Hard, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Limits of Papal Authority – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
