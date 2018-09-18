Rustic American Flag (Credit: freelargeimages.com)
Daily Mass Attendee on Doomed United Flight 93, Why Jesus Did Not Condemn Homosexuality, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A True Hero (& Daily Mass Attendee) on the Doomed United Flight 93 of 9/11, Not Colin Kaepernick - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++
Why Didn’t Jesus Condemn Homosexuality? – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
The So-called ‘Lost Gospels’ – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com
Do This Survivor a Favor Don’t Go Komen Pink for Me – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
The Practice of Patience – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Growing Your Faith on Campus – Kelly Salomon, Newman Society
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Virgin Mary Statue in New Mexico “Weeps” Once Again – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Becoming Fuel for Fire: St. Sebald & Eucharistic Transformation – Richard Becker, Catholic Exchange
Changes for the Council of Cardinals or C9 – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
My Focus is on the Near Term: Leah Libresco Interview on the Benedict Option – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Tiller – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
Books Received: A Look at Francis in Spanish by Argentinian Author – Fr. Z’s Blog
Dear Pope Francis: Jus’ Sayin’ – Scott Wiley, Catholic Stand
