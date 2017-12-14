A Culture Without God Is Like a Ship Without a Pilot - Monsignor Charles Pope, Community in Mission+++

Patriarch Béchara Raï: My Trip to Saudi Arabia – Gianni Valente, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Christians Trying to Return Home Face New Obstacle in Iraq – John Burger, Aleteia

Get to Know Anna Hofmann, a Fresh Voice in Opera & Sacred Music – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

How To Know & Deal With Heresy Today – Part III – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

Is Political Islam Worse Than Communism? Ask St. John Paul II – John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

The Harvest of Shadows: Guns, Faith, Fear & Zombies – Michael White, Catholic Stand

Hot Air vs. Capital Punishment: A Reply to Paul Griffiths & David Bentley Hart – Edward Feser Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Three Chords & the Truth: The Incarnation – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Family Breakdown is Linked to Mental Health Problems in Teens – Harry Benson, Mercatornet

Quæritur: Self-Intinction; Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

We’ve Nothing to Fear from Freud – Adam A.J. DeVille Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Clothing the Naked Catholic Square – Fr. John A. Perricone, Crisis Magazine

Have We Reached the Limits of the Classical Liberalism Bargain? – Darwin Catholic

Abuse I’ve Received Has Been Unreal: Stephen Walford Interview – Mark Greaves, Catholic Herald

Dialogue or Monologue? A Double Standard Inside the Catholic Church – Nicholas Senz, The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.