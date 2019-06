Cultural Marxism Is Real And Threatens Us Everywhere, How To Evangelize The Evangelicals, And More!

‘Cultural Marxism’ Is Real, & Threatens Us Everywhere – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream +1

How To Evangelize the Evangelicals – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

What Is Beauty & Why Do We Need It? – John-Mark L. Miravalle, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

No One Talks About Miscarriage, But We Could - Elisa Seddon at Catholic Link

How Can God Be One & Three? – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

The Restoration of a Statue of St. Joseph & the Christ Child - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

St. Joan of Arc, Real-Life Superhero, to Star in New Comic Book Series - Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

The Splendor of the "Romano-Seraphicum" Missal in the Holy Land - John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Relics From The Biblical Maccabees Are Housed In Cologne Church – Stephen Beale at Aleteia

Waiting: Is It Worth It? - Justine DiCarlo at Chastity Project

University of Notre Dame Students Against Pornography – Jim Martinson at First Things

Are New Pro-Life Laws Riddled with Loopholes? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

