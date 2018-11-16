Cringeworthy Narcissistic Jesuit Homosexualist Prayer from Fr. James Martin - Fr. Z’s Blog+++

Was This Statue of Our Lady Made by Angels? – Larry Peterson, Aleteia+

Food, Sex, God, & Nature – Marty Dybicz, Catholic Stand

A Northern Italian Romanesque Monastery – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Unwanted: Healing the Roots of Our Sexual Brokenness – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman

The Truth of What It Is to Be Human – Sofia Abasolo, Catholic Stand

Two Ancient Categories That All Saints are Separated Into – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

What Does the Word Catholic Mean? A History of the Word “Catholic” – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

What Good Is It? – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

“With the Help of the State” – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

Why Homeschooling is Great for Socialization – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

Scandals, Saints, Vatican II, & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

A Black Book on Jihad – Matthew Hanley, The Catholic Thing

Do Transhumanists Need a Bill of Rights? – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

Popes’ Remarks about the Great Accuser Distract from Lack of Resolve, Leadership – Christopher R. Altieri, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .