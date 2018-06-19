Craving Approval Isn't Evangelization - George Weigel, First Things+++

Vatican Archives Show Truth of Inquisition Doesn’t Match “Black Legend” – Aleteia

Is Confession Biblical? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian

Abbey to Become a Harry Potter Theme Park – Fr. Z’s Blog

Personhood: The Achilles’ Heel of Roe? – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

These Ohio Catholics are Working to Meet the Needs of Refugees – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report

Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling

A New, Online Home for “The Terry and Jesse Show” – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Why I’m Trying Self-Publishing – Karl Keating, KarlKeating.com

10 Reasons Marriage is in Crisis – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Smug – The Great Evil of Our Times – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

Pope has Opened Up a New Path to Becoming Cardinal – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald

Little-Known Story of How St. Thomas the Apostle Brought Christianity to India – Aleteia

Why Catholics Should Take Cryptocurrencies Seriously – Philip Booth, Catholic Herald

The Doctrinal Development of Islam – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .