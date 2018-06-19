Karl Marx (Credit: Flickr)
Craving Approval Is Not Evangelization, Archives Show Inquisition Is Not Black Legend, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Craving Approval Isn't Evangelization - George Weigel, First Things+++
Vatican Archives Show Truth of Inquisition Doesn’t Match “Black Legend” – Aleteia
Is Confession Biblical? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
Abbey to Become a Harry Potter Theme Park – Fr. Z’s Blog
Personhood: The Achilles’ Heel of Roe? – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
These Ohio Catholics are Working to Meet the Needs of Refugees – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report
Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling
A New, Online Home for “The Terry and Jesse Show” – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Why I’m Trying Self-Publishing – Karl Keating, KarlKeating.com
10 Reasons Marriage is in Crisis – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Smug – The Great Evil of Our Times – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Pope has Opened Up a New Path to Becoming Cardinal – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza, Catholic Herald
Little-Known Story of How St. Thomas the Apostle Brought Christianity to India – Aleteia
Why Catholics Should Take Cryptocurrencies Seriously – Philip Booth, Catholic Herald
The Doctrinal Development of Islam – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., Catholic Stand
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments